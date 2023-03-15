Landmark Building re-opens

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) The historic Landmark Building in downtown Wausau was built in 1924, and looks good as new after a joint remodeling effort from the City of Wausau, and Gorman and Company. Officials spoke in front of a crowd of residents and started a new era for the building with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Gorman's Wisconsin Market President Ted Matkom thanked the residents for their patience, saying, "We talk about dust and noise, a major inconvenience, thank you so much. You guys are the real heroes of this 18 month process it was amazing."
The building now features 94 one and two bedroom units. The remodel also making space for wedding and conferences.