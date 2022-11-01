Langlade County authorities need your help finding wanted man

Langlade County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber.
He's wanted on a felony warrant.
Authorities said he's known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson.
They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a firearm and concealed weapon, possession of controlled substances, resisting and disorder conduct.
They're asking for any information about Schreiber, including where he was last seen, what he was wearing, if he was in a vehicle, and any other details.
You're also encouraged NOT to confront him if you see him.
If you have any information, you can call 715-627-6245, submit a tip on the P3 app, or go to P3Tips.com.
Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.