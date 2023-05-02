Langlade County delays ATV/UTV trail openings

Langlade County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite people's itch to get back on the trails as soon as possible, Langlade Country forestry and recreation leaders have delayed trail openings for at least two weeks, sighting unfit trail conditions.
Leaders say it's not uncommon to delay trail openings until a week or two into May, and are working hand-in-hand with local clubs to determine when trails will be both safe for riders, and fit to handle the machinery.
But even with a late close to snowmobile season, the county knows the gap between seasons is felt by area businesses.
"It has a huge impact." Explained Langlade Co. Forest Administrator, Al Murray. "It brings people here and ATVs are more than just recreational now. They have become a secondary form of transportation for anyone that has a cabin or even people that just come at visit at the motels."
They say some trails may be open by Saturday, May 13th, but are unsure when full access will be granted.
However, there is some good news as well. After 15 years of trying, the county has gained approval to use the Wolf River bridge, which will grant riders access to the east side of the river, and provide the businesses that reside there with new customers.