Langlade County Fair Opens

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - Fair season is back in full swing across Wisconsin with some new surprises and familiar faces.
Well known comedian from Wisconsin, Charlie Berens, is the opening act Thursday at the grandstand starting at 8 pm.
Event coordinator, Rhonda Klement, has put nearly two decades into making the fair what it is today, and she says it will never get old seeing the kids come in with a big smile on their face.
"They get so excited when they come walking in and they see the rides or the ferris wheel and it just kind of makes all the hard work that we put into it, worth it," said Klement.
There's plenty of fan favorites returning as well from tractor pulls to car shows, and of course, plenty of food.
There's no admission to enter the county fair, however parking will cost $5.