Langlade County Senior Center Implements Three New Programs

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Three new programs are coming to the Langlade County Senior Center - and you can sign up now.
Those include a fall prevention course for seniors called Stepping On, a Memory Café aiming to help seniors with Alzheimer's and their caregivers and Another program for seniors with Alzheimer's called, The Purple Tube Project.
That fall prevention program’s goal is to “help to eliminate the readmission rate into hospitals,” according to Kim McCann, Langlade County Senior Center Director.
Memory Café will have music, guest speakers, arts and crafts, games, and light refreshments.
The Purple Tube Project will provide seniors with a purple tube containing important information such as prescribed medications and emergency contacts. The tube will be stored in their freezer and a purple sticker will be on the freezer. From there, first responders will be trained to recognize the sticker and know if a senior is part of the program.
Officials at the center say the programs help seniors with their mental health - and help them live out their golden years as best they can.
"There are so many people, so many seniors that come down here every morning for coffee and if they didn't have the senior center, they would still be sitting in their apartments by themselves," said McCann.
The center will also serve as a meal site once a week. There’s no set start date for that, but the county hopes it will be soon.
The programs were financed by the Religious Hospitallers of Saint Joseph (RHSJ) Mission Fund.