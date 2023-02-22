Langlade County snowmobile trails to open Friday morning

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Langlade County snowmobile trails will open Friday at 6 a.m.
Trails between intersections 21B and 22B will remain closed but all state-funded trails in Langlade County Zone A & B will be open.
These trails will open to ATVs on March 1, 2023. ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28° F. UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail system due to weight and width of these machines, according to Langlade County Forestry Department press release.
All lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club the press release stated.
For questions regarding specific trail conditions please contact the local snowmobile club or visit their social media pages.
For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.