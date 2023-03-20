 Skip to main content
Langlade sheriff looking for inmate who walked away

Carlos A . Roche, 45, left the jail that afternoon, but didn’t not come back after he finished his workday, the sheriff said in a news release.

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) – The Langlade County Sheriff is looking for an inmate who failed to return from Huber work release on Friday, March 17.

He’s serving a revoked sentence for bail jumping.

According to the sheriff, he is 5 foot 11 inches, 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information can contact the Langlade County Sheriff's Office at (715) 627-6411, Option 1, or Langlade County Crime Stoppers at (715) 627-6245.

