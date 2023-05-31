Large Scale Concert Venue Proposed for Downtown Wausau

Wausau, WI (WAOW) − Joe Ellis and Anna Herman, co-owners of the company VY Properties, LLC, recently proposed a new, modern concert venue.
The venue, set to be called The River, would be located around Athletic Park and be capable of holding up to 3,500 people.
"The River is planned to be a state of the art concert facility that will serve high level touring artists designed from the floor up with a laser focus being amongst the best places to attend or perform a concert," said Ellis.
The pair have expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that big bands skip over Central Wisconsin in search of bigger cities.
One goal of theirs is to help propel Wausau into competition with larger markets.
"We hope that we can play a small part in helping make Wausau a long term viable competitor with larger markets," Ellis said.
Because there is no large scale concert venue in Central Wisconsin, residents are forced to travel to meet their entertainment needs.
The money spent in other markets or used in other markets could be spent here instead.
"250,000 people per year is what we are shooting to have in the area which would be a 53 million dollar economic impact," noted Herman.
These projected numbers would certainly help the economy thrive now, but it's the future generations that Ellis has on his mind, and why they are leaving the area.
"It points to a major factor being there's not enough to do, there's not enough entertainment, there's not enough nightlife."
The two claim The River will answer this problem and help to set Wausau up for success in the years to come.