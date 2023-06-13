Latest reports say inflation may finally be slowing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- The rate of inflation is still double what the Federal Reserve wants it to be, but the rate at which it's growing has really started to slow down.
Compared to this time last year, consumer prices were up about four percent.
That's still high, but it's less than it was year-over-year in April.
While that won't change the price of your groceries in the next week, it may mean the economy is finally starting to cool.
"Part of the reason we are seeing a decrease in inflation on consumer goods, such as appliances, is because they were backed up in the supply chain during COVID," explains Jason Glisczynski, a Certified Financial Professional with Silvertree.
Glisczynski also states that the Federal Reserve's interest hikes are likely the reason, and how the Fed is doing its best to balance the economy while waiting for a recession.
The Fed is expected to make their next announcement on any potential rate hikes on Wednesday, but the national economists say its likely they will keep things as-is rather than issue another raise.