Law Enforcement Appreciation Project gives back to Marathon County

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Law Enforcement Appreciation Project (LEAP) is giving back to Marathon County law enforcement as they gave out gift cards and goodies to each department for every officer in the County.
This is the sixth year LEAP is giving back to the county, and it started with one man buying a cup of coffee for an officer and wanting to do more for law enforcement.
Each officer is set to receive a $25 gift card with the intent of each officer to get themselves a coffee, lunch, or even a present. The project wants to let law enforcement know how much they are thankful for their work.
"To make sure they're feeling the support that's out there in the community, make sure that they recognize that the community is behind them," said Dan Krcma, President of LEAP. "We know that sacrifices, well, we have some idea of the sacrifices they're making."
One of LEAP's missions is to work toward being a bridge between the people of Marathon County and law enforcement.
"One of the highlights of my career is being able to speak about this community and how much it supports its law enforcement teams," Scott Parks, Marathon County Sheriff, said. "I'm extremely grateful for all this community does for us."