Law enforcement opens up about solving 40-year-old cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - John Sarver was sentenced to life in prison in February after the murder of Eleanore Roberts back in 1984.
Despite how long it took to close the case, law enforcement says they never gave up.
"Looking in the eyes of the Roberts family. Something I'll never forget," said Sheriff Shawn Becker from the Wood County Sheriff's Department.
For decades, the Roberts family went without answers, but officials were not sitting idle.
Officials say there was always someone investigating the case and as county and state officials continued to comb through evidence, working endlessly to give the family closure.
"It's been many, many years without justice for them," said Shane Heiser with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. "Our focus on the investigation is bringing justice to the Roberts family."
It all came down to a handprint. Crucial evidence found by past investigators. Heiser and Becker condemned the investigators for working so tirelessly, and that handprint linked Sarver to the print they found in Roberts' home.
"There's no explanation why your palm print, why John Sarver's palm print is in the bathroom where Eleanore was found," said Becker.
When the arrest was made in 2020, Sarver's reaction sent shivers down Sheriff Becker's spine.
"Arresting him, putting handcuffs on him, transporting him to our jail, it was just no denial," recalled Becker. "The calmness was just something I'll never forget."
With this case solved, there's still plenty that remain lost in time.
"We can't make promises, but the only promise that we can make is that we're going to continue to work on these cases," said Becker.
Heiser and Becker can't thank their entire teams enough for the work they did on this case. Now, they shift their attention to other cases.