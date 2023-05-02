Lawmakers weigh in on marijuana in state budget

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Lawmakers are casting their votes for what gets covered in the next state budget, but one item that won't be included is marijuana.
Under Governor Tony Evers' proposed budget, medicinal marijuana programs were covered, most state Republicans making it clear that they only wanted to vote on fiscal matters, removing over 500 items from the governor's budget.
State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) who has previously backed medical marijuana, says there are still roadblocks to getting weed decriminalized.
Testin saying, "I think there's concerns of what could happen if this gets in the hands of small children especially in elementary and middle school, even high school. When you talk with law enforcement, one of their primary concerns is that you're going to have more impaired drivers out there."
Testin claims public safety concerns outweigh any economic benefits having a decriminalized marijuana program would bring. Even if a medical program were to be approved in the next few years, the way things stand now means talks of recreational marijuana are still a ways off.