Leaf pick-up in Wausau delayed, now back on track

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's basically the same amount of leaves on the ground compared to the last year, but it looks like more because of delays in cleaning them off the street.
The city of Wausau uses a mini-loader and baler to clean up the leaves throughout the city streets.
However, just a few weeks ago they were forced to halt operations for two days after the equipment was damaged due to a stump going through it.
Now they are reminding folks this is not for any yard waste other than leaves.
"Sticks, branches and stumps, stuff like that makes the bales fall apart or plugs up the baler. If there's a rock or block or cinderblock-landscaping rock in there, that'll break stuff and we'll be down an extended period of time," said Kevin Koester the Public Works Supervisor for the City of Wausau.
As of now Public Works is still working to get through the updated map layout, then they will go back to clean up the areas that need it most.
