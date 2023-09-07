Legislators hold press conference for labor package

MADISON, Wis. -- (WAOW) State Representative Katrina Shankland and other democratic lawmakers spoke about their proposed "Workers First" package, which includes 10 bills they say will strengthen labor unions and make it easier for them to fight for workers.
Shankland, a Democrat representing Stevens Point and the surrounding area, said, "Across the country, workers are organizing, and they're winning. And the strike actions that lead to ratified contracts at Leinenkugel's and New Dairy Select Milk here in Wisconsin, powerfully demonstrate that unions are using their collective power to win big for workers."
The bills likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled legislature, but Shankland says she welcomes her GOP colleagues to co-sponsor them.