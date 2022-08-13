Lincoln CO. Humane Society is looking for new foster families

MERRILL, Wi. (WAOW)-- Lincoln County Humane society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends.
The humane society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week.
They are all large breed and very friendly but may need to be slowly acquainted with other pets and kids.
Officials say part of the issue is they have a hard time adopting or fostering larger dogs.
Those interested reach out to the Lincoln County Humane Society for an application.