Lincoln County 4-H program in jeopardy amid budget deficits

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Lincoln County has been battling budget deficits since the beginning of the Summer.
That puts some non-mandated programs to be looked at as a potential cut.
Right now, Lincoln County has a $1.2 million dollar deficit it's looking to cover.
One of the programs that's been rumored to be cut is the 4-H program.
County officials reviewed potential cuts and asked the county's U-W Extension to trim $200,000 off from their budget.
However, County Chair Don Friske said conversations of cuts turned to focus on 4-H, which is something the county says it does not want.
"Right away the University of Wisconsin, right away went to 4-H," said Friske. "Now why they would target 4-H? I have no idea. We certainly didn't. We didn't have that discussion on 4-H. Our discussion was on the University of Wisconsin Extension."
Friske mentioned that 4-H has '100% support from the county' and the cuts ultimately will come down to what U-W Extensions is willing to part with.
U-W Extensions administers 4-H and Friske pondered what the intentions were for U-W Extensions.
"Right now, I'm questioning whether or not their commitment to the 4-H program and the kids of the program is sincere," said Friske.
News 9 reached out to multiple sources with U-W Extensions and went to the Merrill office.
We've also reached out to a contact in Madison that did not return any calls by news deadline.