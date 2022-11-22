Lincoln County dairy farmer shares affects of UW Extension cuts

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- People in Lincoln County have turned to the University of Wisconsin Extension for decades, but many of its programs will be cut in 2023, which will impact a lot of people, including farmers.
"It's just one more piece of the fabric that's now torn apart," said Hans Breitenmoser, a Lincoln County dairy farmer.
That piece is the cutting of the agriculture program at the county's UW Extension.
He said the link between farmers and the university is broken and could make it harder to conduct research or get important information.
"I still think they made the wrong decision in getting rid of extension," Breitenmoser said.
Agriculture isn't the only thing cut, in fact, "there's quite a list of those programs," said Art Lersch, Area Extension Director.
Health and well-being and community development are other areas also cut.
Another big change at the extension is that people can no longer just walk in for help, as limited staff means limited office hours.
Lersch said, it's a sad situation.
"That really diminishes our capacity to serve the residents in Lincoln County," he said.
While much of the future is still up in the air, the county board did decide to keep two programs, though they may look different going forward.
"We're going to try and serve our residents in the 4H program and those who take part in the FoodWIse nutrition education program as best we can," Lersch said.
He said they are working to make sure the cut staff have other positions and jobs, although employment is likely outside of Lincoln County.