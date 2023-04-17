Lincoln County Sheriff's Office urging everyone to stay away from search area

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to stay away from the search area for two missing teens as to not interfere with its ongoing organized search.
According to a Facebook post on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office page, "there is a coordinated and organized effort between our office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with numerous other agencies that has been mobilized."
While thankful for the prayers and support, currently there has been interference in the search due to "people freelancing on search efforts."
"The MAJOR problem we are currently encountering is groups of people freelancing on search efforts. Currently there are several of their vehicles stuck on the roads and trails that our equipment now cannot access," the post said.
The Facebook post also said:
"Additionally, we have air resources that are coordinating a search effort. If there are unknown people, and especially unknown numbers of them, that are out walking through the woods and doing their own searches, those air resources cannot differentiate between which FLIR images are of interest, or which ones are out searching. At that point, we then have to redistribute our resources to clear every one of those potential targets.
We also respectfully request that everyone please, please save your Facebook comments for if you have actionable information. It is extremely difficult for us to weed through other comments and questions in search of ones that might need immediate attention.
Lastly, at the point where a ground search is our most useful tool, and in the event we need more people, we will put out a request for volunteers at that time.
Thank you for your cooperation."