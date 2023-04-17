 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office urging everyone to stay away from search area

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Lincoln County Teens

Aiden Grefe (17) and Dakota Brown (16) of Merrill

 Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to stay away from the search area for two missing teens as to not interfere with its ongoing organized search. 

According to a Facebook post on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office page, "there is a coordinated and organized effort between our office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with numerous other agencies that has been mobilized."

While thankful for the prayers and support, currently there has been interference in the search due to "people freelancing on search efforts."

"The MAJOR problem we are currently encountering is groups of people freelancing on search efforts. Currently there are several of their vehicles stuck on the roads and trails that our equipment now cannot access," the post said.

The Facebook post also said:

"Additionally, we have air resources that are coordinating a search effort. If there are unknown people, and especially unknown numbers of them, that are out walking through the woods and doing their own searches, those air resources cannot differentiate between which FLIR images are of interest, or which ones are out searching. At that point, we then have to redistribute our resources to clear every one of those potential targets.
 
We also respectfully request that everyone please, please save your Facebook comments for if you have actionable information. It is extremely difficult for us to weed through other comments and questions in search of ones that might need immediate attention.
 
Lastly, at the point where a ground search is our most useful tool, and in the event we need more people, we will put out a request for volunteers at that time.
 
Thank you for your cooperation."

