Lincoln County snowmobile trails set to reopen

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Lincoln County’s administered snowmobile trails are reopening at noon Friday in Zone 3 and Zones 2 and 4 will reopen 8 a.m. Saturday.
Trails in Zone 1 that are already open will remain open.
Zone 1 Trails remaining closed due to a land ownership change are as follows:
- Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line.
- Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line.
On trails where winter ATV use is permitted, trails must be open to snowmobile use for 7 days before ATV use is allowed, according to the Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department press release.
The press release also said:
Trails may be rough, icy or drifted in some areas. Be aware of Trail Closed signs, stay on marked trails only and respect private land.
Local snowmobile clubs remind riders to stay off lakes and rivers unless an officially open trail has been clearly marked by a club. If a water body is not marked, it is considered unsafe.
For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, log on to: www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the Lincoln County Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.