Lincoln High School students fundraising to help classmates during the holidays

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The holiday season can look very different for many across the Badger state, but one program at Lincoln High School is aiming to help more than 80 students in need.
Over the past few weeks, during the the schools 'Raider Pride Time' - also known as homeroom period, each class has been competing to see who can raise the most money.
This along with community donations, sponsors, and clubs - are all raising money towards gift cards for those in the student body who are less fortunate around the holidays.
“It’s all going to students here at Lincoln that are in need, and I think because of that students have been more apt to donate," said Liz King, the school's ACP Coordinator. "Same with our clubs and organizations. I think they're excited to give back to the students here that need it.”
The 88 students will be receiving their gift card, along with a chocolate bar before students head home for Christmas break.
Monday is the last day to donate