Lincoln High School students fundraising to help classmates during the holidays

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Lincoln High School students fundraising to help classmates during the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln High School students fundraising to help classmates during the holidays

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The holiday season can look very different for many across the Badger state, but one program at Lincoln High School is aiming to help more than 80 students in need.

Over the past few weeks, during the the schools 'Raider Pride Time' - also known as homeroom period, each class has been competing to see who can raise the most money. 

This along with community donations, sponsors, and clubs - are all raising money towards gift cards for those in the student body who are less fortunate around the holidays.

“It’s all going to students here at Lincoln that are in need, and I think because of that students have been more apt to donate," said Liz King, the school's ACP Coordinator. "Same with our clubs and organizations. I think they're excited to give back to the students here that need it.”

The 88 students will be receiving their gift card, along with a chocolate bar before students head home for Christmas break.

Monday is the last day to donate, but if you still wish to help the cause, click here.

