Lincoln High School to finish parking lot by the start of school year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids has seen a lot of renovations over the past few months, the most recent being their parking lot.
School officials say its part of their updates to school safety.
The biggest changes include constructing a new walkway through two separate lots that will allow students walking to and from the building to stay out of traffic.
"In addition we have also created islands closer to the school building, so we can slow down traffic coming towards the building, so its safer for students exiting the building at the end of the day," said Ron Rasmussen, Principal of Lincoln High School.
In total they are adding 150 new parking spaces, as well as and drop off zone.
It will be finished in time for the first day of school on September 1st.