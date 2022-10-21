Lions Club Donating Deer Hides

The Merrill Lions Club, along with every other Lions Club in Wisconsin, is collecting deer hides to help keep the community warm this winter.
The Lions Club is accepting donations from hunters throughout the rest of hunting season, all the way through the end of mussel loader season in January. The hides are packed with salt and then once they're ready, they will be donated to children and adults with disabilities.
Dennis Knott, the co-chairman of the Deer Hide Collection Project, said "You know, I just am thankful that the hunters are willing to donate their hides, it's just a great project all the way around. "
If you would like to donate a deer hide, you can drop it off any time in the donation bin at 1401 East Main Street in Merrill.