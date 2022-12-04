Living Nativity Helps Community Kick Off Holidays

The nativity scene has been a staple of Christmas for centuries, but in Rosholt, they're bringing the popular Christmas tradition to life.
The Enchanted Forest is a Christmas tradition in Rosholt, and people from around the community, and the country, come to the Rosholt Fair Park to enjoy some holiday fun, and the living nativity scene is the star attraction, requiring many volunteers to help bring the tradition to life.
Morgan Kluck, one of the volunteers, said, "I think it brings a lot of joy to the community. We get a lot of traffic from outside the community. I think one person said we had someone from Louisiana the other day. It's really a fun place to kinda get into the Christmas spirit."
Kids from around the community then put on their best Wiseman costumes, and Carharts, and serenaded guests with Christmas carols. Crystal Bushman, one of the parents, said, "Our community is so small and well-knit. It's neat to see everybody come together, the community members, the area businessmen, and the schools, both the public schools and Saint Alberts."
All in all, it was another year of memories made for the people of Rosholt. IF you weren't able to make it out this weekend, have no fear. The living nativity will run through the rest of December.