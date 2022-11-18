Local businesses feeling effects after Delta cancellation to Detroit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Delta Airlines will be stopping flights to and from Detroit, leaving small businesses in Central Wisconsin scrambling for solutions.
"We just found out about this change this week," said Tim Norlin, Vice President of Driver Employment for Roehl Transport.
Roehl Transport heavily relies on the flight from Detroit so they can bring in new workers to train from out of state.
"In this case, we have employees that are set up for training after these flight cancellations take effect," said Norlin. "We're scrambling to find the best method to get them in here."
There aren't many options for Roehl, as they've eyed different airports to fly workers into, but that involves a long commute to Marshfield.
"It's kind of a trade-off between cost and time," said Norlin. "People's time is valuable, and we don't have to have them spend an extra six hours traveling through airports to get here."
All avenues Roehl has explored are driving up prices for the company and they'll have to eat the costs to bring these workers in.
"Going forward, we're going to have to absorb those costs for new hires coming to be trained here," said Norlin. "That's just going to increase our costs to hire more people."
Roehl flies about a dozen employees every week to and from the Marshfield area, but with the cancellations, Roehl wonders how to effectively get employees to and from corporate headquarters.
"If we do have to use other airports further away from Central Wisconsin, how do we then get those employees from those airports over to Marshfield," said Norlin.