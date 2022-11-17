Local center holds event to help caregivers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Most families find themselves caring for their parents as they get older, but for elderly family members with serious illnesses, that care can take a big toll. That's why it's important caregivers know, there is help for them too.
Julie Wright of Stevens Point has been a caregiver for years. Right now, she cares for her mother who has Alzheimer's, and before that, cared for her father who had dementia before he passed away. She said she enjoys meeting with other caregivers, sharing stories, and bonding over hopes and frustrations.
"Probably one of the hardest caregiving activities for caregivers is dementia patients," Wright said. "The bigger the network of support you have and the more information that you can get to help yourself and your loved one, the better."
If you would like to become a caregiver, you can contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County at 715-346-1401.