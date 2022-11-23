Local chef shares tips to impress guests with Thanksgiving meal

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Cooking a Thanksgiving dinner can be intimidating, especially if you want to wow your guests, but one local chef has tips to make cooking easier.
"Making a flavorful and juicy turkey is the pinnacle of Thanksgiving, it's what everyone fears," said Chef Brock Decker, a culinary instructor at Northcentral Technical College. "You spend all this time, you have all your relatives coming over and you pull out the turkey, and it's dry as a bone."
Don't worry, Decker has tips to help avoid this.
First, make a brine.
"We take our water, ratio is usually a gallon to a cup of salt and BOOM, we now have a brine. It's that simple," he said.
You can jazz up the brine by adding spices.
"I have things from our herbs, sage, oregano, thyme, bay leaf, rosemary. We also can use things like orange peel, you can use fresh orange peel and flavor this up, it's just like a tea," Decker said.
Add the brine to your turkey and let it soak for no more than 12 hours.
Be sure the bird gets to 165 degrees and while you may be tempted to cook stuffing inside the turkey, that may be a bad idea, Decker says.
"If we have to get that bread on the inside of the cavity to 165, there's no way that all the meat on the outside of the turkey can only be 165, we're going to get it to 200 degrees, and it'll be dried out," Decker said.
Another tip Decker has is to let the turkey sit for 30 minutes before cutting to help keep moisture in.
When it comes to making side dishes, Decker says it's all about what your family loves.
Once you've celebrated the holiday, you'll likely have leftovers, and Decker also has tips to spice them up.
He recommends taking stuffing and rolling it into balls, freezing them then dipping them in flour, egg wash and a parmesan-bread mixture.
Pop them in the air-fryer for 8 to 10 minutes, and you have a new way to eat the side.
He says no matter what, go for texture, look and flavor when creating something new.
While it can be stressful to perfect the turkey and all of those delicious sides, at the end of the day, Decker says, "what matters is that you have a nice balance, and you have a nice balance of things that people will appreciate. That's part of caring and being a family."