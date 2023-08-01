Local chiropractors going to Germany with Team USA

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Integrated Pain Solutions is gearing up to support U.S. and German track and field athletes in the Thorpe Cup in Germany soon.
Integrated Pain Solutions is a family run business started by Dr. Curt Draeger in 1987.
Curt Draeger has a lengthy history of working with decathlon and heptathlon athletes going back to the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.
Curt's son Dr. Grant Draeger have also worked with professional football and baseball athletes including some notable Green Bay Packers like Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.
Working with such high-level athletes is still a shock to Draeger.
"You know, I have to pinch myself because it's like a dream come true to be able to take care of these world class athletes, but then to have them seek out your care because you're developing tools that will help them long into the future to achieve their goals,” said Draeger. “That's very gratifying, but it's very humbling too."
There are a variety of treatments and tools they use to get the job done. What makes them stand out is their high intensity laser therapy.
"Without a doubt the lasers inside the cell,” said Draeger. “You can't get better than cellular healing."
There’s the shockwave that uses soundwaves to break up scar tissue and arthritis. Some more familiar tools are used as well such as a Theragun.
One of the women’s track and field athletes they help, Jordan Gray, is the American record holder for Women’s Decathlon. The Draeger’s say she’s primed and ready for Germany.
"She had reconstructive surgery in her shoulder and essentially because of that surgery, scar tissue formed and it became a frozen shoulder,” said Dr. Grant Draeger. “My dad helped to break her out of that. He was able to ... help rehabilitate her shoulder and she has since then scored personal records in her javelin throw."
The Draeger’s have their eyes - and their lasers - set on working with soccer players next.