Local City to Hang Banners to Honor Veterans

Stevens Point is partnering with American Legion Post 6 to honor local veterans. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, banners with pictures of local veterans will be placed on light pole around the city, starting on Clark Street.
The banners will also feature the veterans' names and the branch they served in. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza spoke on what this means for area veterans.
Wiza said, "So the banners are designed to be up the entire summer and will help us recognize those members of our community that have served and or passed away as a result of their service to the military."
If you would like to nominate a veteran for a banner, you can contact American Legion Post 6 at 715-343-1947.