Local First Responders Tout LUCAS as Life-Saver

A new device is being used by local first responders to help save lives, and it's name is LUCAS.
The LUCAS device is a machine that delivers chest compressions so that paramedics can perform other life-saving tasks. Smaller departments rely on LUCAS since they are struggling with staff shortages, and it allows one paramedic to do the job of two.
Todd Eckes, fire chief at the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, said, "This tool allows for CPR to be done at a quality that's better than human CPR, people get tired and their CPR efforts you know, start to fail, this thing will do perfect CPR from the time that its put on to the time its taken off."
Eckes said that he was thankful to have the device and hopes to have one on every ambulance. The department has two at the moment, and just received funding for a third.