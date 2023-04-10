Local law enforcement reacts to Barron County officer deaths

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police departments in north central Wisconsin and across the Badger State are feeling the loss of two police officers in Barron County.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office grieving alongside the rest of the state Monday.
"It especially hits close to home at the Sheriff's office when another law enforcement professional loses their life in the line of duty," said Lt. Cory Gladden.
He says that's because the law enforcement community is like family.
"If a situation were to happen we could rely on people from Barron County or from the surrounding agencies anywhere within the state to come and help us, and that's the type of family that the law enforcement community is," he said.
For some at the sheriff's office, this loss is personal.
"We have individuals that went through some training through the academy with those that were involved," Gladden said. "So those people have personal stories and connections."
The two officers were identified as Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.
Officer Breidenbach was a 2009 graduate of Merrill High School.
"It makes us look inside and evaluate what we're doing," Gladden said. "We take that to heart."
For now, Gladden says they're focused on helping their deputies work through the grief by providing peer support groups.
"The next thing we want to do is we want to be there for the folks of Barron County and support them and their officers and their departments in any way we can," he said.
He also says the county's Honor Guard is prepared to help in memorializing the officers.
"There's no greater honor than to represent and be able to show that support for those fallen officers and the commitment that they gave in the line of duty," Gladden said.