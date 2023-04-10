Local law enforcement reacts to Barron County officer deaths

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.9 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.9 feet on 09/22/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local law enforcement reacts to Barron County officer deaths

Marathon County Sheriff's Office

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police departments in north central Wisconsin and across the Badger State are feeling the loss of two police officers in Barron County.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office grieving alongside the rest of the state Monday.

"It especially hits close to home at the Sheriff's office when another law enforcement professional loses their life in the line of duty," said Lt. Cory Gladden.

He says that's because the law enforcement community is like family.

"If a situation were to happen we could rely on people from Barron County or from the surrounding agencies anywhere within the state to come and help us, and that's the type of family that the law enforcement community is," he said.

For some at the sheriff's office, this loss is personal.

"We have individuals that went through some training through the academy with those that were involved," Gladden said. "So those people have personal stories and connections."

The two officers were identified as Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.

Officer Breidenbach was a 2009 graduate of Merrill High School.

"It makes us look inside and evaluate what we're doing," Gladden said. "We take that to heart."

For now, Gladden says they're focused on helping their deputies work through the grief by providing peer support groups.

"The next thing we want to do is we want to be there for the folks of Barron County and support them and their officers and their departments in any way we can," he said.

He also says the county's Honor Guard is prepared to help in memorializing the officers.

"There's no greater honor than to represent and be able to show that support for those fallen officers and the commitment that they gave in the line of duty," Gladden said.

