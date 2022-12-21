Local law enforcement using social media to help solve crimes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected tonight into
Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon
into Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
will become dangerous at times, especially Thursday night through
Friday night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Local law enforcement using social media to help solve crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Local law enforcement using social media to help solve crimes

ONEIDA CO, Wis. - (WAOW) Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are all ways for sharing information quickly, but are also tools used by law enforcement to find potential suspects.

"Just last week we had that incident in the Hazelhurst - Cassian area, and we got good feedback from the community for us taking advantage of the social media platforms," said Tyler Young, Patrol Captain for the Oneida County Sheriffs Office.

And that post resulted in finding the suspect in an armed robbery.

It's not just social media's reach ethe, over the past decade - improvements in security camera's in homes and businesses have made the process of identifying and locating suspects much easier.

"Especially as technology has evolved - how everybody communicates now, through their cell phones and texting, and then all the social media platforms - its definitely been a worthwhile tool for law enforcement," said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.

And the reach of platforms like Facebook allow the information to get shared statewide almost immediately.

"It puts so many eyes - looking for assistance for us. It brings resolutions to things much quicker," shared Young.

"And what we found too that's been very valuable, the more information we put out there on crimes that have been committed, not only crimes in Wood County but crimes we see in other counties - it gets shared," added Becker.

Officials do say while social media is a great tool to share information, there are better options when reporting a crime.

The best way to do that is either call 911, or the departments non-emergency number with any information regarding potential crimes.

