Local law enforcement using social media to help solve crimes

ONEIDA CO, Wis. - (WAOW) Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are all ways for sharing information quickly, but are also tools used by law enforcement to find potential suspects.
"Just last week we had that incident in the Hazelhurst - Cassian area, and we got good feedback from the community for us taking advantage of the social media platforms," said Tyler Young, Patrol Captain for the Oneida County Sheriffs Office.
And that post resulted in finding the suspect in an armed robbery.
It's not just social media's reach ethe, over the past decade - improvements in security camera's in homes and businesses have made the process of identifying and locating suspects much easier.
"Especially as technology has evolved - how everybody communicates now, through their cell phones and texting, and then all the social media platforms - its definitely been a worthwhile tool for law enforcement," said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
And the reach of platforms like Facebook allow the information to get shared statewide almost immediately.
"It puts so many eyes - looking for assistance for us. It brings resolutions to things much quicker," shared Young.
"And what we found too that's been very valuable, the more information we put out there on crimes that have been committed, not only crimes in Wood County but crimes we see in other counties - it gets shared," added Becker.
Officials do say while social media is a great tool to share information, there are better options when reporting a crime.
The best way to do that is either call 911, or the departments non-emergency number with any information regarding potential crimes.