Local Merrill thrift store receives a donation 20 years over due

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln Counties. For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the river gauging station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 04/02/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&