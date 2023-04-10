Local Merrill thrift store receives a donation 20 years over due

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- St. Vincent De Paul in Merrill has been around for 20 years.
Opening in April of 2003 this thrift store was in need of electrical help.
St. Vincent got their need fulfilled when credit union company Connexus Credit Union stepped in an donated 5,000 dollars to them.
"With new lighting in the store it was going to cost about 5000 dollars, and we hadn't had a lighting change in our store for about 20 years and it was very dark in here," said store manager, Sue Norenberg.
If you or someone else would like to donate to St. Vincent De Paul the hours are 10 a.m. to 3.p.m.
If you are someone in need then the stores is open from 10 am to 5.pm.