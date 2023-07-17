Local Organizations Helping Out With A Nationwide Diaper Struggle

Wausau, WI (WAOW) — Some of the organizations in Marathon County are trying their best to combat a recent struggle to afford diapers that many are facing.
In the United States, nearly one in every two families with young kids struggle to afford diapers and other necessary items for their children.
"We are a member of the National Diaper Bank Network and they just released a study in June saying that the need for diapers has gone from 1 in 3 families to 1 in 2, which is a really steep increase," says Elizabeth Robinson, Community Engagement Manager at The Neighbors' Place.
When children do not have diapers, they cannot be left in child care, causing the parents to stay home from work.
This can create a cycle of mental and financial stress that no one would want to endure.
That is where The Babies' Place steps in.
The Babies' Place is an organization created by and ran under The Neighbors' Place whose goal is to end diaper need in Marathon County by providing supplies to those struggling.
"The Babies' Place is a diaper bank, so we provide diapers, a supplemental supply, wipes, infant hygiene product and formula," Robinson states.
Families can go in once a month to gather diapers and other supplies, and all it takes is some quick paperwork on their first visit.
If need be, they can also go in at any time to grab more infant formula, something the organization has prioritized after shortages in the past few years.
"They come once a month, they let us know what sized diaper they need, then they go and pick up all the supplies that they need, and head on their way," exclaims Robinson.
If The Babies' Place is unavailable, parents have other resources to fall back on as well.
United Way has a phone line that you can call to be directed to certain diaper banks or resources to help financially, and all they need to do is dial 2-1-1.
"We do hear from a lot of families who struggle with a number of things for their families. Diapers are a big need and we try to keep information about diaper banks in our 2-1-1 resource database. We will also try to help families find other resources that might help them free up financial resources," says Sara Hall, the 211 Line Operations Coordinator at United Way of Marathon County.
Some United Way organizations in Central Wisconsin even organize their own diaper banks.
If you or someone you know needs help providing supplies for children, do not be afraid to reach out to one of the local organizations in your area.