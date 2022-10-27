Local police department offers tips on preventing Halloween crime

(WAOW) -- Trick-or-treaters may not be the only ones out and about this Halloween. While many people plan to take their kids out trick-or-treating, it could leave their homes vulnerable to vandalism and break-ins.
The Attorney's Hartman Family Law Firm says that crime-related insurance claims increase by 17% on Halloween. That's because homes are usually empty when people take their kids out trick-or-treating. Experts say that the uptick in crime is also connected to increased alcohol and drug use on Halloween, as well as it getting darker earlier.
"Lock up your doors, make sure that your house is all locked up," said Mallori Buchkoski of the Wausau Police Department. "If you do have cameras, make sure they're working and out, and then, obviously if your cars are parked outside of your garage or on the street make sure they're locked, as well."
Experts also recommended having someone stay home to hand out candy with the lights on, but if you can't do that, be sure to lock up.