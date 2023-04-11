Local residents be cautious of flooding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau and Merrill have both been put on flooding restriction's.
In Wausau the rising waters are causing Wausau Police to evacuate those under Scott Street Bridge on both sides of the river.
"So we are really trying to make plans for the unhoused population that is set up camp out there to make sure they're safe", said Benjamin Bliven, the Wausau Police Chief.
The flooding is in Merrill as well.
Causing possible road blockage and parks under water.
"This year with the most extreme heat the snow melts, a lot faster causing the high water," said John Kragenbrink Battalion Cheif, Merrill Fire Department.