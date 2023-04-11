Local residents be cautious of flooding

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday... .Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity values around 25 percent could produce critical fire weather conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin Wednesday. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Fire Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Marathon and Shawano. * TIMING...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. A combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels may create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Firefighters, emergency management, and law enforcement should monitor forecasts for updates on this potentially dangerous wildland fire situation. &&