Local restaurant pays tribute to fallen officers

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) - A local pub is holding a three-day fundraiser to help the fallen officers who died in the line of duty over Easter weekend.
Co-owners of Burgers Bar & Grill in Phillips decided it would be a good idea to pay tribute to the fallen police officers in Barron County.
Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop over Easter Weekend.
While Burgers Bar & Grill has only been open a year they knew they wanted give back to the families.
"What happened there could have easily happened in our police department and that tragedy will last in the minds of many in this area, said Ricardo Luna, co-owner of Burgers Bar & Grill.
The fundraiser includes different ticket raffles and every purchased item will have a portion donated to the family.
The fundraiser will run through Sunday, April 23.