Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local restaurant pays tribute to fallen officers

  • Updated
Burger Bar and Grill
Veonna King

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) - A local pub is holding a three-day fundraiser to help the fallen officers who died in the line of duty over Easter weekend. 

Co-owners of Burgers Bar & Grill in Phillips decided it would be a good idea to pay tribute to the fallen police officers in Barron County.

Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were killed during a traffic stop over Easter Weekend. 

While Burgers Bar & Grill has only been open a year they knew they wanted give back to the families.

"What happened there could have easily happened in our police department and that tragedy will last in the minds of many in this area, said Ricardo Luna, co-owner of Burgers Bar & Grill. 

The fundraiser includes different ticket raffles and every purchased item will have a portion donated to the family. 

The fundraiser will run through Sunday, April 23. 