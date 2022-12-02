Local School District Facing Major Budget Cuts

An area school district is facing major budget cuts after a referendum failed last month. The district is facing a nearly $900,000 deficit, after both it's operational, and capital referendums failed to pass last month.
Officials say there's always the possibility for the school district to either be dissolved or consolidated with another district if they cannot find the funding. In a recent survey, the district wanted to hear from parents directly where they should make those cuts. Options included reducing staff, cutting programs, and extracurriculars.
The school district declined to comment on what their next steps would be, and their next meeting will discuss where exactly the budget cuts will be coming from.