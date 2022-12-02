 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT...

Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just
behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves
east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin.
Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across
central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night.
Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists
are urged to use caution if traveling tonight.  Lesser amounts
will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight
and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could
make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through
Saturday morning.

Local School District Facing Major Budget Cuts

An area school district is facing major budget cuts after a referendum failed last month. The district is facing a nearly $900,000 deficit, after both it's operational, and capital referendums failed to pass last month. 

Officials say there's always the possibility for the school district to either be dissolved or consolidated with another district if they cannot find the funding. In a recent survey, the district wanted to hear from parents directly where they should make those cuts. Options included reducing staff, cutting programs, and extracurriculars. 

The school district declined to comment on what their next steps would be, and their next meeting will discuss where exactly the budget cuts will be coming from. 

