Local school districts continuing to make school security a priority

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Central Wisconsin schools are keeping student safety top-of-mind after getting hoax calls about a shooter last week.
Those 'swatting' calls came just one week after two people were killed in a shooting at a St. Louis high school.
Local school districts say they're continuing to make their building security a major focal point.
While the St. Louis shooting was 500 miles away, it's weighing on school officials' minds here in central Wisconsin.
"All the cases that are happening around, nationally, pausing on them, reflecting and what can we do better and what can we adjust," said Gina Lehman, Director of Student Services for D.C. Everest School District.
Merrill is holding roundtable discussions starting Wednesday, where school staff will meet with police officers and first responders to go over different scenarios - and how they should respond.
"We can try to assimilate, and try to come up with any scenarios that we haven't thought of in order to be better prepared in the event that something like that does happen," said Dale Bergman, Chair of the Merrill School District Safety Committee.
Over the summer the Merrill and D.C Everest school districts both implemented and adjusted protocols, something both say will be an ongoing process.
They are also working to be as transparent as possible with students in order to be best-prepared in case of emergency.
"Our students regularly practice evacuation drills, and/or lockdown drills so that they understand what their roles are as well," Bergman said.
On top of being prepared for the worst, the schools are also working to improve everyday safety.
"We're making sure that we're doing outside sweeps, multiple times a day, just checking in," Lehman said.
Both districts have implemented a singular point of entry to all of their buildings in the district, which is now one of the most common protocols implemented across the country.
"The security and safety of our students is the utmost priority for us," Bergman said. "Its always on the top of our agenda so we wanna make sure we are very prepared."