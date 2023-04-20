Local senior living home looking for prom donations

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Our House Senior Living in Wausau is hosting a prom for its residents, and it needs people to help.
They are looking for donations of prom dresses, tuxedos, flowers, corsages and boutonnieres.
"Our residents deserve the best, they are the reason we have a job, they deserve the love and the proper care and everything and just to have that extra oomph and give them something to look forward to," said Amanda Johnson, the Executive Director of Our House Senior Living.
Some families and businesses have already helped including Goodwill, Log Cabin and DJ Doug.
The public is invited to come out and dance with the seniors. It will take place from 3 - 5 p.m. on Apr. 28.