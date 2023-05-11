Local shops offer Mother's Day gift ideas

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you haven't yet found a gift for Mother's Day, time is running out. But don't worry, Wausau has plenty of options!
Every year procrastinators scramble to find the perfect gift for Mother's Day. Luckily, for those of us in the Wausau area, there are many shops who can help you find something perfect, for whatever your mom likes.
While gifts are important to show you care, local moms say the day means more than that.
"Mother's Day is just spending time with the sweet little guys and girls that we brought into this world, and just making sure that we treat our mothers right." Says Ashley Schnabel, a local, soon-to-be mother of two.
Most of the shops in the 400 Block area will be open both Saturday and Sunday to ensure you get what you need.