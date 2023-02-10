Local students create Valentine's Day cards for veterans

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) - Students at D.C. Everest elementary and high schools handwrote Valentine's Day cards for those who need it most.
American Legion Post 492 in Rothschild is continuing the tradition of giving those Valentine's to vets.
In total, 250 handmade Valentine's were sent Friday to the King Veteran's Home.
"It gives kids a chance to really show their appreciation, it gives the veterans a chance to know they're appreciated, and that they're not forgotten on days like Valentine's Day" said Paul Gwidt, Commander of American Legion Post 492.
Gwidt hopes the kids who made the Valentine's know just how much their efforts mean to the vets.