Local Students Honored with Congressional App Award

Two local high school students are being honored for their programming work. Touly Yang and Landon Lee of D.C. Everest Senor High were honored by Congressman Tom Tiffany for apps that they designed.
Both students placed in the top three as finalists, and have a chance to have their apps discussed on the floor of Congress. Lee's all is an encoding app for video games, and Yang's is used for helping people plan ahead.
Yang said, "Me personally, I feel really proud, because this isn't what I had imagined was gonna happen because I didn't intend to place this high." Both students say they're proud to receive the award and they hope their apps can help others.