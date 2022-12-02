Local Students Honored with Congressional App Award

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT... Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin. Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night. Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists are urged to use caution if traveling tonight. Lesser amounts will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin. West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through Saturday morning.