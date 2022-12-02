 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT...

Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just
behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves
east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin.
Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across
central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night.
Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists
are urged to use caution if traveling tonight.  Lesser amounts
will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight
and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could
make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through
Saturday morning.

Local Students Honored with Congressional App Award

Two local high school students are being honored for their programming work. Touly Yang and Landon Lee of D.C. Everest Senor High were honored by Congressman Tom Tiffany for apps that they designed. 

Both students placed in the top three as finalists, and have a chance to have their apps discussed on the floor of Congress. Lee's all is an encoding app for video games, and Yang's is used for helping people plan ahead. 

Yang said, "Me personally, I feel really proud, because this isn't what I had imagined was gonna happen because I didn't intend to place this high." Both students say they're proud to receive the award and they hope their apps can help others. 

