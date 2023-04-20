Local students learning to golf thanks to SentryWorld

Wausau, Wis.(WAOW) -- Students at St. Anne in Wausau are honing their skills ahead of the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point late June.
Brian Dumler, a PGA professional from SentryWorld, has been teaching the kids how to golf in their school gym.
He says he started when he was their age and he's happy to see the kids enjoy the sport as well.
"The little kids they whiff, they laugh, it doesn't matter we want to get them a good first exposure to golf," said Dumler.
The golf classes were done first at St. Anne, next he'll do then at St. Mark in Rothschild.