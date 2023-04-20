Local students learning to golf thanks to SentryWorld

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Michigan... Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County. Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County. Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County. Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain, Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest Park and Oak Island Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&