Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday. East to
southeast winds will also be gusting to 30 to 40 mph, which could
cause power outages. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow
and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and
amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 to
40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic
power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Local veterans lay wreath to honor World War II vets

  • Updated
  • 0
WAUSAU (WAOW) — Almost 80 Years later, area veterans came together to honor those who gave their lives in World War II.

Just a few days after the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, veterans in Wausau honored those who died in another World War II battle — the Battle of the Bulge — laying a Christmas wreath at the memorial outside the Marathon County Courthouse. 

Jim Morris, an area veteran, said, "It was one of the bloodiest battles of World War II, and they sacrificed a lot, and we must never forget what the people have done."

People from across Marathon County came out to watch the wreath-laying, and to pay their respects to those who lost their lives. 

