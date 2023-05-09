Logging in: Talking broadband access in the Northwoods

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill includes two plans to improve access to internet nationwide.
To get its allocation of funding, Wisconsin officials are touring the state to figure out where - and what - is most in-demand.
"Reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity," said Summer Strand, Commissioner with Wisconsin Public Service.
In Rhinelander, home- and business-owners got a chance to share their mind, talking about what barriers they're facing including population density - cost - and too much land for too few people to cover.
And it's not just Wisconsinites, with several Northwoods communities saying people who spend time at Wisconsin vacation homes often complain about lack of good internet.
There's still one more listening session planned for June, and several more online.