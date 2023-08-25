Long cleanup process ahead for War Room Museum in Marshfield

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- A fire that ignited Sunday in Marshfield has made for a tough week for the owner of the War Room Museum.
Tyler Smazal said he got the call from his landlord Sunday telling him the building was on fire.
He and his son rushed to the site on Central Avenue to find firefighters in his building.
"So obviously the kinda typical disbelief, there were some other words used that most of us would say," he said.
The fire was small, and contained without a lot of water being used.
That was the good news.
The bad news?
Thick, black soot was left on virtually every surface in the museum.
"It's not the normal house fire where we can clean some things up and move on, or get rid of the couch and buy a new one. We're dealing with items that are irreplaceable or if we don't do it correctly or professionals don't do it, we could destroy them."
That, combined with the nature of the items in the museum, will make the cleanup process long, tedious, and expensive.
"We have this money to spend, let's get this cleaned. Okay, that money is gone. Let's find this money to continue to stage two. If I could do everything and say, 'have at it', I would. But we're prioritizing the really rare and delicate stuff and then moving forward from there."
It comes on the heels of what had already been a tough year for Smazal.
"Yeah, I'll be honest, this last spring/summer, I was like, do we continue?" he said.
But in his tragedy, Tyler has found support. Some of it coming from the most unlikely of places.
"We've had 9-year-olds that have basically forced us to take their allowance money. It's $43 dollars but hey, $43 dollars maybe cleans a uniform."
And that support has renewed his resolve.
"So that's the drive now to be like, hey, don't give up. Get it clean, get it reopened and keep going forward."
If you'd like to help, you can check their Facebook page for updates, or donate to this GoFundMe.