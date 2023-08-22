 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105.

* WHERE...Marathon, Calumet, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Looking out for road workers during summer travel

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Summer travel and road construction are creating a deadly combination for road workers, and officials want you to do your part to keep them safe. 

Though summer vacation may be winding down, more and more drivers are hitting the road to get in those last-minute vacation, and if you aren't paying attention behind the wheel, your weekend getaway could lead to disaster for workers trying to fix the roads. 

Marathon County Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach said, "I can deal with winter storms, I can deal with floods, I can deal with tornadoes, but the one thing I never want to deal with, is to have to knock on someone's door and tell them their loved one isn't coming home."

Officials from the Wisconsin Highway Patrol want you to slow down in construction zones, avoid distractions, and try to get into the furthest lane away from where crews are working. 

