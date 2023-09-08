Looking to get rid of red pine cones? The DNR wants to buy them

The Wisconsin DNR is looking for help with their reforestation program, and it could mean more money in your pockets.
They're looking to buy bushels of red pine cones, to replenish their seed supply at their nursery in Boscobel.
The DNR will pay $125/bushel for properly collected red pine cones. A bushel typically nets about half of a pound of viable seeds, which means they need to buy 120 bushels for one year's supply of seeds.
They say early September is prime time to collect them as they turn from green to purplish brown and reddish-brown tips develop.
The DNR is looking for the cones at that mature stage, where they've just turned brown but the scales haven't opened to release the seeds. They are at maturity in southern and central Wisconsin and mostly ready for collection in northern Wisconsin.
The DNR provided the following information for those interested in buying/selling:
HOW TO COLLECT
- Before collecting cones, contact one of state nurseries to ensure purchasing is still open.
- Griffith Nursery – Wisconsin Rapids 715-424-3700
- Wilson Nursery – Boscobel 608-375-4123
- Hayward Nursery – Hayward 715-492-1204
- All seed must be of natural origin. Trees in your yard are not appropriate for seed harvest.
- Seed must be separated and labeled by county of origin.
- Cones must be closed. Red pine cones open and close quickly in response to humidity changes but they disperse most of their seed after opening the first time.
- Red pine cones are mature when they have turned from green to purplish with red-brown tips. Use clippers to snip these mature, unopened cones at the base of the branch.
- Wear gloves so your hands don’t get covered in sap.
- Do not mistake Austrian or Scotch pine for red pine. Scotch pine bark is flaky (especially toward the upper part of the stem) and orange and their cones appear twisted and green, even at maturity. Austrian pine tends to be found in urban environments, has a stocky appearance and darker bark compared to red pine. The DNR’s “Forest Trees of Wisconsin” booklet can help collectors identify red pine.
- Get permission from the landowner before collecting cones.
HOW TO SELL
- After collecting, store the cones in a cool, dry area to limit mold growth or cone opening.
- Store the cones in breathable containers.
- Deliver the cones to one of the DNR buying stations as soon as possible. View buying stations on our Sell Tree Seed webpage.
- If there is excess debris mixed in with the cones, they may be rejected or a price reduction applied. The DNR reserves the right to refuse purchase if the cones don’t meet specifications.
Read the 2023 Seed Collector Newsletter for more information about seed drop-off and buying locations throughout the state.