"Loon fallout": Loons rendered unable to fly, crash land in Wausau and area towns

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Loon fallout": Loons rendered unable to fly, crash land in Wausau and area towns

  • Updated
  • 0
Loon fallout

Kevin Grenzer with the loon now getting help. 

(WAOW) — Loons are being found on land in our viewing area due to what's called a "loon fallout", where ice or weight on their body is inhibiting their flying ability causing them to crash land. 

According to a Raptor Education Group, Inc. (REGI) Facebook post on Wednesday, loons have been seen on land in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford and Antigo among others over the last 24 hours.

According to the Facebook post by REGI:

"We are getting calls on many loons on land and small ponds the past 2 days. A few loons can be a normal situation of a loon accidentally landing as a mistake however, due to the many calls received over the past 24 hrs., it appears we may have a LOON FALLOUT occurring.

That occurs when atmospheric conditions are such that the migrating loons develop ice on their body as they fly at high altitude and crash land when they are no longer able to fly due to the weight of the ice on their body or the interference with their flight ability. The current ice/rain and unstable air currents is a perfect set-up for this phenomena to occur."

Loons are unable to walk and would need assistance. The post also said to not take them to small ponds for release as they can't fly from small ponds, but rather need more than 1/4-mile of open water to run across to get airborne. 

The post also said:

(Loons) have sharp beaks and use the beak for defense. You can cover them with a blanket to contain them. You can transport them in a rubbermaid container with air holes in the top. Please put towels on the bottom of the container or box to cushion their V shaped keel and prevent injury.

Stay safe everyone and let us know if you need assistance. Loon are the symbol of the Northwoods but need our help right now.

Call REGI at 715-623-4015 or Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415.

