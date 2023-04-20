"Loon fallout": Loons rendered unable to fly, crash land in Wausau and area towns

(WAOW) — Loons are being found on land in our viewing area due to what's called a "loon fallout", where ice or weight on their body is inhibiting their flying ability causing them to crash land.
According to a Raptor Education Group, Inc. (REGI) Facebook post on Wednesday, loons have been seen on land in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford and Antigo among others over the last 24 hours.
According to the Facebook post by REGI:
"We are getting calls on many loons on land and small ponds the past 2 days. A few loons can be a normal situation of a loon accidentally landing as a mistake however, due to the many calls received over the past 24 hrs., it appears we may have a LOON FALLOUT occurring.
That occurs when atmospheric conditions are such that the migrating loons develop ice on their body as they fly at high altitude and crash land when they are no longer able to fly due to the weight of the ice on their body or the interference with their flight ability. The current ice/rain and unstable air currents is a perfect set-up for this phenomena to occur."
Loons are unable to walk and would need assistance. The post also said to not take them to small ponds for release as they can't fly from small ponds, but rather need more than 1/4-mile of open water to run across to get airborne.
The post also said:
(Loons) have sharp beaks and use the beak for defense. You can cover them with a blanket to contain them. You can transport them in a rubbermaid container with air holes in the top. Please put towels on the bottom of the container or box to cushion their V shaped keel and prevent injury.
Stay safe everyone and let us know if you need assistance. Loon are the symbol of the Northwoods but need our help right now.
Call REGI at 715-623-4015 or Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415.