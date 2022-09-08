Loon's life saved after close call with lead jig

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - A 22-year-old loon's life was saved after getting caught in fishing wire and swallowing a jig made of lead.
The loon was found at Seven Island Lake in Lincoln County and couldn't move until the Raptor Education Group was informed by a witness that the loon was in pain.
"He couldn't swim, he couldn't fly, and he couldn't eat or even drink," said Founder of REGI, Marge Gibson.
They say the loon didn't have much longer before it would've suffered from lead poisoning.
"Highly toxic to a bird. It can take a loon down in 2-3 weeks," said Linda Grenzer, volunteer at REGI.
"20% of loons nationwide die from lead poisoning. That's a lot of loons we're losing every year. We're not losing just that loon. We're losing the loons that the infected loon could have had chicks with," said Grenzer.
REGI also says they're seeing the effects here, with fewer nesting pairs.
"We're seeing less loons coming back that were banded as an adult," said Grenzer.
As for the injured loon, the surgery took nearly 2 hours, followed by injections to remove the lead from the bird's system.
"This 50 cent jig now turned into upwards of $2000 for the surgery and possibly cost this loon its life," said Kevin Grenzer, volunteer at REGI.